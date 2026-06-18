Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,815 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Celestica makes up approximately 0.2% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD upped their target price on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $380.31 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $380.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here