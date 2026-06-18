Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,530 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Shopify comprises about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $2,611,797,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Shopify by 7,207.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $184,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,545 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 92.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $140,930,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Shopify Trading Down 4.5%

SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.44.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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