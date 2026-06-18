Insight Holdings Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Insight Holdings Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF - Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 108,050 shares during the period. AppFolio comprises about 0.8% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned about 0.12% of AppFolio worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,643.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,153 shares of the software maker's stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 90,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $8,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,460 shares of the software maker's stock worth $595,691,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 140.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 1,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $312,761.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,695.40. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 2,585 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $413,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,022.52. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $326.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.28.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $262.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.13 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 15.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APPF. Wall Street Zen upgraded AppFolio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered AppFolio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AppFolio from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

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