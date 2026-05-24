Insperity, Inc. $NSP Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,170 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 208,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Insperity worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,820 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 403,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,020 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,763 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Get Insperity alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 972,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,591,016.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 314,437 shares of company stock worth $7,814,246 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insperity Trading Up 4.0%

Insperity stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Insperity's payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insperity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insperity wasn't on the list.

While Insperity currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here