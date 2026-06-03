Insperity, Inc. $NSP Stock Holdings Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 542,709 shares during the period. Insperity comprises approximately 3.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 7.28% of Insperity worth $106,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 72,241 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,384 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 180,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James D. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 699,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,101,519.10. The trade was a 16.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $46.00.

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Insperity Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.59. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.21%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report).

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