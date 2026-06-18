Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 11,989 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,263 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.9% of Inspire Investing LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.54 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here