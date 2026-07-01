Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 18,797 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 234,962.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,572,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 51.6% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,650 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,650 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 44.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 490,949 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $28,117,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,446,614 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 365,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 71,618.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,469 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $62,555,000 after acquiring an additional 715,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of GMED opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globus Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globus Medical wasn't on the list.

While Globus Medical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here