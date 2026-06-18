Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,384 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 158.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $3,671,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 344,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $3,644,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE BJ opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,905. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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