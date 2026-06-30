Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $487,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,140.16. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $292,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 553,302 shares of company stock worth $49,673,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

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