Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Dillard's were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dillard's by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dillard's in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard's by 790.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard's by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dillard's Price Performance

Shares of Dillard's stock opened at $536.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $575.86 and a 200 day moving average of $607.24. Dillard's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.19 and a 52 week high of $741.97.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.85%.

Insider Activity at Dillard's

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of Dillard's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total transaction of $243,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,183,177. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDS

Dillard's Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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