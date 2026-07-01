Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $539,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,471 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 88.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,605 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $265.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $293.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,188,752.80. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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