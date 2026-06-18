Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,249 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $765,862,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $267.24 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $293.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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