Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $551.47 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $565.95 and its 200 day moving average is $522.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.15, for a total transaction of $5,216,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $22,247,713.95. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.17, for a total transaction of $5,491,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,366,132.92. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 636,168 shares of company stock worth $359,249,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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