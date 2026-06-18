Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,689 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 81,539 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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