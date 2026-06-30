Inspire Investing LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $735.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $737.55 and a 200-day moving average of $681.96. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $463.00 and a 52-week high of $800.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,739,270.48. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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