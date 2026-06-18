Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $825.65 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.16 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $850.25 and a 200-day moving average of $753.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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