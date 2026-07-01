Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.06% of LifeStance Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 19,952.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.07 and a beta of 1.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $403.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. The firm's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFST shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $9,059,633.81. Following the sale, the director owned 539,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,799.19. This represents a 62.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 5,899,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $47,315,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,310,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,947,122.30. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,762,394 shares of company stock valued at $64,107,859. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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