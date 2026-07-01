Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $251,590,000 after purchasing an additional 933,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,751,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,173 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $97,571,000 after buying an additional 483,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $64,308,000 after buying an additional 359,441 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $53,430,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Insider Activity

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $237.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.66. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $288.68. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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