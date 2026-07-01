Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 8,769 ITT Inc. $ITT

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,769 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in ITT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,061 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,782,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,944 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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ITT Stock Up 3.7%

NYSE ITT opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.29 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

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ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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