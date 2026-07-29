Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.21% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Redstone set a $39.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a "sector perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.28.

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Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.0%

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $147.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $204.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.33%.Inspire Medical Systems's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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