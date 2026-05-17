Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,264 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Installed Building Products worth $31,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.82 per share, for a total transaction of $498,768.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,572.58. This trade represents a 7.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.22 per share, with a total value of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,670.96. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,046 shares of company stock worth $844,194. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $247.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $208.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

See Also

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