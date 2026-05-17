Insulet Corporation $PODD Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Insulet worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

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Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average is $256.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Insulet from $355.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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