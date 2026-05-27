Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,330 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.79 and a 200-day moving average of $231.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Article Title

Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Positive Sentiment: The stock is also being included in broader market “buy zone” and AI-leader discussions, suggesting traders still see Amazon as a favored large-cap growth name. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,552,494. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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