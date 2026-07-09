Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $860.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $869.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.15. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $886.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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