Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $41,139,054. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.39 and a 200-day moving average of $349.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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