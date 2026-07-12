Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $230,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 44.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 50,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 4.4%

LAMR stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.18. 714,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,163. The firm's 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $162.96. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 24.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio is 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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