Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 742.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Evercore boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average is $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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