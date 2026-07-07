Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,735 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,693,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company's stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.55.

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Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 707,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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