Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,603,187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $757,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,067.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,303,915 shares of the construction company's stock worth $446,756,000 after buying an additional 3,151,509 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 78.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,224,289 shares of the construction company's stock worth $307,263,000 after buying an additional 974,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $168,312,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,166,270 shares of the construction company's stock worth $157,703,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,457 shares of company stock worth $13,468,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.0%

TOL opened at $148.42 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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