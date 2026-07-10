Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 22,359 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.53.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $487.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $383.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.08.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

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About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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