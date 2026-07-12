Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. 5,027,767 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575,382. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here