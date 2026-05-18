Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 14,219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,291 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.55.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $118.21 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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