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Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Integrated Investment Consultants LLC more than doubled its IBM stake in the fourth quarter, increasing holdings by 108.6% to 12,246 shares worth about $3.63 million. Several other institutional investors also added positions, and hedge funds now own 58.96% of IBM’s stock.
  • IBM reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.91 versus the $1.81 consensus and revenue of $15.92 billion versus $15.60 billion expected. Revenue rose 9.5% year over year, and analysts still see IBM earning 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share from $1.68, implying an annualized yield of 2.7%. Meanwhile, analysts remain mixed but broadly constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.17.
  • Interested in International Business Machines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Koenig Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Financially in Tune LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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