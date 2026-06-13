Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,009 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day moving average is $274.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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