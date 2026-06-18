Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,476 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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