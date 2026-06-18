Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,353 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $401.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here