Integrity Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Integrity Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,489 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Integrity Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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