Integrity Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Integrity Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $470.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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