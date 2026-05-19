Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,496 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Intel were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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