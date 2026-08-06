Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Intel Stock Gains With New OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation Membership

Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. INTC Q2 Deep Dive

Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Intel’s Packaging Progress Points to Google

Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Neutral Sentiment: The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector.

The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Important Price Level for Intel

Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Semiconductor Rally and Intel Analyst Update

Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reports that SpaceX will use Nvidia chips exclusively renewed concerns about Intel’s ability to capture high-profile AI infrastructure demand. Investors also remain wary of Intel’s heavy foundry spending, execution risks and lack of publicly named foundry customers. AMD, Nvidia, Intel and Other Stock Movers

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $509.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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