Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR is Cantillon Capital Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 4.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $820,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,432,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,387,000 after purchasing an additional 928,978 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,041,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $84.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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