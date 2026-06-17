Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR is Militia Capital Partners LP's 9th Largest Position

Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.8% of Militia Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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