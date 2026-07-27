Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Position Lifted by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 65,880 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 8.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.13% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $147,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,211,377,000 after acquiring an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $820,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Get IBKR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Interactive Brokers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interactive Brokers Group wasn't on the list.

While Interactive Brokers Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here