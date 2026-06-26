Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $453,146,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $420,834,000 after buying an additional 5,260,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,283,221,000 after buying an additional 3,517,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,026,000 after buying an additional 2,534,772 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Get Our Latest Report on IBKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report).

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