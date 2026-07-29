Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 154,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,763 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $820,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $109.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 14.00%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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