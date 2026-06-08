Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 274,561 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Further Reading

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