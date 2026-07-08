Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,770,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,639 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,763,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,653,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,154,914,000 after buying an additional 837,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,875,593 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,571,212,000 after buying an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,744,480,000 after buying an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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More Intercontinental Exchange News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE announced that its Benchmark Administration unit now operates the LBMA Platinum and Palladium Prices and related daily auctions, expanding its role in precious-metals pricing benchmarks and potentially strengthening its data and benchmark franchise. Article Title

ICE announced that its Benchmark Administration unit now operates the LBMA Platinum and Palladium Prices and related daily auctions, expanding its role in precious-metals pricing benchmarks and potentially strengthening its data and benchmark franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported June and second-quarter 2026 operating statistics, which can help investors gauge trading and data-business momentum heading into the next earnings update. Article Title

The company also reported June and second-quarter 2026 operating statistics, which can help investors gauge trading and data-business momentum heading into the next earnings update. Positive Sentiment: Separate commentary highlighted ICE’s broad market relevance and standing in the S&P 500, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s durable exchange, clearing, and data businesses. Article Title

Separate commentary highlighted ICE’s broad market relevance and standing in the S&P 500, reinforcing investor interest in the company’s durable exchange, clearing, and data businesses. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target on ICE to $190 from $205, but kept a buy rating, signaling reduced near-term expectations while still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

UBS lowered its price target on ICE to $190 from $205, but kept a rating, signaling reduced near-term expectations while still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed some peers despite gains, suggesting the move has been driven more by company-specific headlines than by a broad sector rally. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.79 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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