International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,868 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,916 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,089,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740,524. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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