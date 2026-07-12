International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,605 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,833 shares of the company's stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 91,001 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning Navigators CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 84.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 198,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 90,720 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock remained flat at $41.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 907,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,408. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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