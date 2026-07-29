International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,892 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $344,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.19 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $262.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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